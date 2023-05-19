Jeremy Renner is continuing to recover following his horrific snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

The actor — who broke more than 30 bones after being crushed by the vehicle while trying to save his nephew — shared a short clip of himself attempting a light jog.

He wrote alongside the video, “First attempt at a very light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia.

“Pain is progress for me.”

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Shares What He’d Written In What He Thought Might Be His Heartbreaking Final Note To His Family Following Snow Plow Accident

Renner chatted to his trainer in the clip, saying: “It’s a new activity that I’m not used to. Walking and jogging [use] very different muscle groups…”

He also joked, “Thank goodness for the titanium” while talking about his broken leg.

Jeremy Renner / Instagram

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Shares Inspiring Video Of Walking As He Recovers From Accident: ‘One Step At A Time’

Renner recently opened up about the accident in a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer.

The “Hawkeye” star told Sawyer, “You shouldn’t be outside the vehicle when you’re operating it, you know what I mean? It’s like driving a car with one foot out of the car.

“But it is what it was. And it’s my mistake, and I paid for it,” the BBC reported.