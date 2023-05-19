The twin flames are stronger than ever!

Machine Gun Kelly was by Megan Fox‘s side Thursday for the launch of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue, and he couldn’t help but gush over his fiancée.

When asked about Fox’s cover photo, MGK had one word for ET’s Rachel Smith: “Hot.”

Shooting for Sports Illustrated is something the 37-year-old “Jennifer’s Body” star has been wanting for a while, in fact, she said she manifested it.

“I think I had sort of manifested it. A little bit earlier, a few weeks earlier, I had been like, ‘You know, I really think I should do the cover of Sports Illustrated. I’ve never done it. I’ve been in Hollywood for a long time,” Fox, who is one of four cover stars, shared. “And then a few weeks later they called, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated?'”

Megan Fox attends 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch. Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

While it’s not something she envisioned doing growing up, as her career in Hollywood progressed, it became a bucket list goal.

“I think it was probably too high of an aim when I was little to think of that. Because you’re just a little kid from wherever you’re from. I’m from Tennessee,” she explained. “But I think like just realizing like, ‘Wow, I’ve been doing this a long time. What would be really — what’s a bucket list goal?’ Like as someone who’s been in this industry for so long, and being on Sports Illustrated was definitely one of those.”

Fox stuns on the cover, dressed in a barely there suit for the sexy photoshoot, but as she admits in the issue, she often feels anything but, telling SI, that she’s had a lifelong struggle with body dysmorphia, and has trouble seeing herself the way others do. When asked about how her journey towards self-love, Fox said she takes metaphysical approaches to healing those traumas.

“I’ve sought, throughout my life, a lot of different forms of therapy, and right now I prefer metaphysical approaches and holistic approaches to healing,” Fox said. “So, I have a lot of people I speak with, and I’m always reading books and trying to learn more about myself and trying to open up.”

Machine Gun Kelly attends 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch. Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

She added, “And I think for me it’s a lot about healing childhood trauma because that’s where the roots of that come from for me. So that’s what I’m working on right now.”

Thursday’s event not only served as a celebration for this year’s issue, but it also marked the first time MGK and Fox have been on a red carpet since split rumours plagued the pair. The couple put any speculation that their relationship was over to rest when they were spotted vacationing together in Hawaii last month. In a photo taken of the pair, the “Transformers” star was all smiles as she was given a piggyback ride on the beach by the 32-year-old musician.

Following the loved-up pics, a source told ET that the two were trying to work things out.

“Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been making an effort to work out their issues as a couple and things have been getting better,” the source said. “Machine Gun Kelly has been going out of his way to make sure Megan feels happy, loved, and secure with him.”

The couple is also focusing on spending quality time together. “They enjoy being together and love one another, so they are trying to get to a good and solid place,” the source added. “They both have so much fun together and feel comfortable with one another, and that hasn’t changed.”

