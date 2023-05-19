Click to share this via email

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are two very proud grandparents.

Hilaria took to Instagram on Thursday to send her love to Alec’s daughter Ireland, 27, who just welcomed her first baby — daughter Holland — with boyfriend RAC (real name André Anjos).

Hilaria wrote alongside a pretty chaotic family photo, “All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!! Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre 🫶🏼. We love you so very much!”

Alec also sent his love, sharing a throwback pic of his eldest daughter.

“My first baby had her first baby,” he captioned the image. “Much love to the three of you!”

His message came after Ireland posted a sweet family shot, alongside the caption: “Holland.”

As well as sharing Ireland with ex Kim Basinger, Alec also shares Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 8 months, with Hilaria.