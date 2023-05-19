Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are two very proud grandparents.
Hilaria took to Instagram on Thursday to send her love to Alec’s daughter Ireland, 27, who just welcomed her first baby — daughter Holland — with boyfriend RAC (real name André Anjos).
Hilaria wrote alongside a pretty chaotic family photo, “All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!! Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre 🫶🏼. We love you so very much!”
Alec also sent his love, sharing a throwback pic of his eldest daughter.
“My first baby had her first baby,” he captioned the image. “Much love to the three of you!”
His message came after Ireland posted a sweet family shot, alongside the caption: “Holland.”
As well as sharing Ireland with ex Kim Basinger, Alec also shares Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 8 months, with Hilaria.