This week, Fox aired the TMZ-produced documentary “Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom”.

Among the many shocking claims in the doc are that Spears’ mental health is fragile, that she’s a danger to her own physical well being, and that she hasn’t spoken with her teenage sons in more than a year.

On Friday morning, Spears took to Instagram to dismiss the documentary’s allegations and slam TMZ for being the “trashiest” celebrity news outlet.

“Considering what happened to me during the conservatorship and how hard I work everyday to be a better person since it’s been over !!!” she wrote in her lengthy post.

“The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news !!! Damn I’m flattered !!! These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so !!!” she continued.

“My girlfriend called me and said ‘because I know you I was laughing at these men and what they were saying’ !!! But she also said it was really disturbing how incredibly conniving and foolish it was !!!” Spears wrote.

“The media has always been cruel to me and most people probably wouldn’t even comment on it but I do think some people might believe this and I care !!!” she added. “I almost feel like my life in the business has always been that girl at school who was bullied and laughed at !!! But in my case there is no superior person to set it straight !!!”

Spears then went on to criticize her father, Jamie Spears, who controlled her controversial conservatorship.

“My dad was supposedly the one who was supposed to protect my mind and heart from things of this matter but he was the main one who was secretly loving it !!!” she declared.

Spears also shared an update on her long-awaited memoir.

“I think some people are wanting to hear my story … either through a book or what have you ??? I’ve had to stop a couple of times !!! It may take me a year, maybe longer who knows … to share my story !!!” she shared.

She concluded by offering some sage advice she was given by her great-grandmother.

“My great grandmother told me two things that I will never forget !!!” Spears wrote. “People come here for two reasons … either for a lesson or a blessing and she said ‘Dear sweetheart the real key to happiness is to forget every f**king thing that ever happened’ !!! It’s a new day y’all !!!”