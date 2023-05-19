Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rihanna is getting ready to welcome baby No. 2.

The singer shared some stunning topless throwback shots on Instagram on Thursday, with the snaps being taken while she was pregnant with RZA, now one.

READ MORE: RIhanna & A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA’s 1st Birthday

RiRi captioned the pics, “Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya titties.’

“In honour of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued.”

The “Umbrella” hitmaker shares her kids with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna announced she and Rocky were expecting their second child during her Super Bowl performance back in February.

READ MORE: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Baby Name And RZA Inspiration Revealed

She told ET at the Met Gala earlier this month that her pregnancy is “so different” this time around.

“It’s so different from the first one,” Rihanna shared. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it.”

She added, “I feel good. I feel energetic.”