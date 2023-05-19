Click to share this via email

Harrison Ford looked emotional as he received a five-minute standing ovation at this year’s Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

The actor, 80, was seen on camera appearing teary-eyed as he responded to everyone clapping and standing up around him.

Ford is bidding farewell to his iconic character in the movie “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, which had its world premiere at the French Riviera festival.

Harrison Ford and #indianajones cast getting a standing O before movie. Spot Bob Iger. pic.twitter.com/4VUQmNpHON — Tatiana Siegel (@TatianaSiegel27) May 18, 2023

Seeing a teary eyed Harrison Ford during the #IndianaJones standing O at Cannes is oh so sweet. I love how Cannes truly celebrates cinema. pic.twitter.com/jmWR3Ka1IQ — Reza Sixo Safai (@rezawrecktion) May 18, 2023

The star — who also received an honorary Palme d’Or — first played Indiana Jones back in 1981.

Ford told the crowd before receiving the honorary Palme, “I’m very touched. I’m very moved by this.

“They say when you’re about to die, you, you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life before my eyes.

“A great part of my life, not all of my life,” Ford continued, thanking his wife Calista Flockhart as well as “Dial of Destiny” director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.