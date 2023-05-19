Kelly Clarkson continues to show vulnerability with her new music. The musician is seemingly hinting in her new single that her relationship with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, had its good times.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist has released the song of the summer, “favorite kind of high,” which she says is all about the sparks you feel when you meet a special someone for the first time.

The upbeat new single comes with a live music video recorded in April during Clarkson’s intimate birthday concert at L.A.’s Belasco Theater.

In the video, Clarkson says the single is a “sexy-a** song,” telling the audience she didn’t want to make “some sad, I got divorced and my life sucks dumpster fire record.” She adds, “I wanted it to be about the whole relationship… There’s nothing like that high when you first see someone and you’re like, ‘Oh, s**t.'”

“favorite kind of high” is the third song to be released from the talk show host’s forthcoming LP, Chemistry, following the double single drop of “mine” and “me.” Chemistry will feature 14 tracks and include collaborations with Steve Martin and Sheila E.

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling,” Clarkson explained of the album in a statement on Instagram. “It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

In March, “The Voice” coach announced she’s heading to Las Vegas for a 10-show residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which opens Friday, July 28.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do!” the singer said in a statement. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

Clarkson, who has been vocal about her divorce from Blackstock, said her upcoming album shares the “good, bad and the ugly” of their nearly seven-year marriage.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June of 2020. The former couple had tied the knot in October 2013 and share two children together, 8-year-old daughter River and 7-year-old son Remington. Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing.

