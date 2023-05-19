Click to share this via email

If there’s anyone qualified to judge the winners and losers emerging from the “Vanderpump Rules” scandal that’s been dubbed Scandoval, it’s the series’ namesake, Lisa Vanderpump.

ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté caught up with Vanderpump at the fifth annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills, where she and Kristin Chenoweth shared their admiration for Ariana Madix in the wake of ex Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

“He’s fallen from popularity,” Vanderpump said of Sandoval.

“Ariana is enjoying popularity in the right way right now, so she should enjoy it,” agreed Chenoweth

“It’s all about don’t get mad — well, she did get mad — but get even,” Vanderpump interjected.

“Come out, like, living her best life — happy to see it,” she added.

“She’s getting jobs and backing in a beautiful way — and she’s gorgeous,” said Chenoweth of Madix, who was recently cast in an upcoming Lifetime TV movie.