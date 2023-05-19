Lisa Vanderpump isn’t believing everything she sees online.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star chatted to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté at the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills alongside her friend Jon Lovitz on Thursday.

Chanté made sure to get Vanderpump’s thoughts on the recent reports suggesting Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had broken up after their months-long affair was revealed.

Fans were left shocked in March after Ariana Madix — who had been dating Sandoval for nine years — found a NSFW video of Leviss on her now-ex’s phone.

Vanderpump told us of whether she thinks Sandoval and Leviss have called it quits, “Oh I don’t know! I’m not believing anything I hear these days unless I see it for myself.”

Madix has also responded to the split rumours, telling Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” this week: “I don’t buy that at all.”

Madix added, “She was sending letters to my house like four days ago,” admitting she “didn’t open” the alleged letter, ET reported.

The reality TV star — who still shares a house with Sandoval but wants to sell the property — claimed Leviss had addressed the letter to Sandoval and that it was in her handwriting.