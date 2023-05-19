Rachel Bilson has made headlines with the candid observations about sex that she shares during interviews.

However, in the latest edition of her “Broad Ideas” podcast, the former “O.C.” star revealed that it’s also cost her acting work.

“It’s been an interesting week guys,” she said in the latest edition of her podcast (as reported by People).

READ MORE: Rachel Bilson Clarifies Comment About Orgasming During Sex For The First Time At 38: ‘Nothing To Do With Any Partner’

“This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life… I lost a job this week because of things that were said and then spun in the press,” Bilson continued.

“A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way,” she said, referring to some comments she made while appearing on “Women on Top” podcast in which she shared her preference for the “missionary position” because she enjoys being “f**king manhandled.”

“First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna get f**king manhandled,'” Bilson explained. “Basically, it’s like, OK, give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever.”

READ MORE: Rachel Bilson Clarifies Her Comments Comparing Her Bill Hader Split To Childbirth

According to Bilson, she felt “baffled” when the acting job — for which she’d already been cast — was “pulled” due to her comments.

“A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex. I didn’t even have a chance to defend myself,” she added.

“I cried,” Bilson admitted. “I’m a single mom like I need these jobs… everything counts. You know, I provide a lot for my family — my daughter — and regardless of anything else, it all matters.”

READ MORE: Nick Viall & Rachel Bilson Reveal They Faked Being A Couple Because They ‘Wanted Attention’

While she conceded that the situation “sucks,” she stood by her words.

“I haven’t said anything inappropriate,” Bilson said. “Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn’t not say it.”