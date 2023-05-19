“Vanderpump Rules” star Peter Madrigal admitted he “dodged a bullet” with Raquel Leviss following that cheating scandal.

Madrigal chatted to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté at the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday, and we obviously had to get his thoughts on the affair that’s been hitting headlines since it was revealed in March.

Chanté insisted, “What a bullet you dodged!” as Madrigal — who briefly dated Leviss in 2022 — laughed and said, “No comment.”

READ MORE: Lisa Vanderpump Responds To Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Split Reports

Chanté continued, “It was a close call, it could’ve gone any way,” as Madrigal said, “It could have… I guess I did dodge a bullet,” with Chanté pointing out he could’ve ended up with Leviss, then she might’ve ended up cheating on him with Tom Sandoval.

Madrigal also revealed he didn’t watch that explosive season 10 finale on Wednesday.

He told us, “No, no I avoided it. I couldn’t watch that. I was just kinda like doing my thing last night.”

READ MORE: Lisa Vanderpump Says Ariana Madix Is ‘Living Her Best Life’ Post-Scandoval

As Chanté questioned whether he’d seen clips online, Madrigal admitted he had and said of what his thoughts were: “A little bit crazy, it was a little bit nuts. That’s all I’ve got to say, I’m not going to really dive into it.”

He then said of whether he was on Sandoval or Leviss’ side, “Raquel and Tom? I’m on Ariana’s [Madix] side! End of story, that’s it.”

Madrigal insisted Madix should’ve been able to “trust” Sandoval, telling Chanté: “After nine years then this happens, there’s no excuse.”

Fans of the show will know by now that Sandoval and Leviss’ affair was revealed a couple of months ago after Madix found a NSFW video of Leviss on her now-ex’s phone. They’ve since split after nine years together.