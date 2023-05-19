“Selling Sunset” newcomer Bre Tiesi is already causing controversy with her recent statements about Nick Cannon not having to pay child support.

The Oppenheim Group’s latest star, 32, has been in an on-and-off relationship with Cannon, 42, for years culminating in the arrival of their precious baby, Legendary, in June 2022.

In the seventh episode of the smash Netflix series, Tiesi’s relationship with the “Masked Singer” hit the spotlight as costar Amanza Smith asked her if it’s true that someone doesn’t have to pay child support after having 10 children, which Cannon is infamous for having 12 kids with several different past partners.

“That’s true,” responded Tiesi, dropping somewhat of a bombshell about her and Cannon’s dynamic. “After 10, the court can simply decide he can’t bear the burden of child support. But given his stature, they might argue, ‘You’re more than capable of providing for each household with X amount,” she continued as the two swirled cocktails back.

“That explains a lot, I guess,” Amanza admits in a private confessional scene. “I’d keep going too.”

However, Tiesi’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, is going on the record to dispute Tiesi’s claims on the luxury realtor series publicly.

“Bre, you should know better!” Neama Rahmani said Us Weekly in regards to her client’s comments. “That is absolutely not true. There’s no cap on child support based on the number of children. So, to the extent that Nick Cannon can have babies, he owes child support for those babies under California law.”

In a statement to ET, Rahmani further clarified her remarks: “I was clarifying that Nick has a legal obligation to pay child support under California law. I didn’t address whether the mothers of his children have requested child support or whether Nick has paid it to Bre or others.”

In addition to Legendary Love, Cannon is dad to Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole; 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey.