Alec Baldwin’s lavish evening at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala allegedly turned sour as reports of a contentious incident emerged.

The esteemed actor, 65, apparently began berating a server at the high-profile gala on Thursday night, which left her “looking shocked,” per Page Six.

According to an insider, the fiasco commenced when Baldwin stood up to talk with someone a few minutes before “the line of servers come all at once to deliver the meals.”

Positioned at the epicentre of the alleged incident, the female server, estimated to be in her “late 20s or early 30s”, found herself stuck behind Alec Baldwin as he engaged in socializing, further fueling the tension.

“Then, when she could pass, she started putting plates on the table,” the insider says. “I guess he didn’t like that she did that with him standing there.”

According to the onlooker, this caused the “Saturday Night Live” alum began “scolding” her.

After the alleged confrontation, the visibly shaken server was overheard confiding in someone at the event: “I don’t know why he yelled at me.”

“I’m guessing he felt it was rude of her to start putting plates down while he was standing there,” contemplates the insider, who noted that wife Hilaria Baldwin was not present during the fiery exchange.

“It was quick,” the source mentions. “I think it went unnoticed for the most part.”

Earlier in the evening, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria put up a loved-up display on the red carpet before the event, which honoured “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels.