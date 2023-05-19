Harrison Ford is still basking in heartthrob status.

Amidst the electrifying Cannes Film Festival buzz for his latest film, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, the 80-year-old Hollywood icon stole the spotlight at a press conference on Friday as a reporter couldn’t help but acknowledge that he was still attractive.

In the delightful exchange, which occurred as Ford posed for photos with his honorary Palme d’Or, the woman said he was “still very hot”; she further explained that she was “stunned” to see him shirtless in the second scene of the movie while asking how he kept in superior shape and if he could still ride a horse.

“Let me tell you. Yeah, I can ride a horse … if they let me,” Ford said jokingly, “Thank you. I didn’t mean to be cruel. I forgot everything up to, ‘Can you ride a horse?'”

Regarding his top-tier physique, the Hollywood heavyweight quipped: “I have been blessed with this body. Thanks for noticing.”

While accepting the compliments, the beloved star also tipped his hat to the movie’s cutting-edge technology, acknowledging how it has seamlessly preserved his youthful appearance in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“Look, the technology has evolved, or this iteration of that technology has evolved to the point where it, to me, seems very realistic,” Ford added. “And I know that that is my face. It’s not a kind of Photoshop magic, that’s what I looked like 35 years ago.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” unleashes in theatres on June 30.