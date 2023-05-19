Cobie Smulders is stepping back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Disney+ series “Secret Invasion”, in which she reprises her MCU role as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

“Secret Invasion” marks Marvel’s ninth TV series, and follows Fury as he discovers a group of extraterrestrial Skrulls — the aliens introduced in 2019’s “Captain Marvel” — are mounting a covert takeover of Planet Earth.

People recently caught up with Smulders, who shared some hints about what fans can expect from the upcoming series.

“This series is much more dark in tone than ones previous,” Smulders teased. “It’s hard to know who to trust.”

“‘Secret Invasion’ shows us insight into the lives of agents working to keep Earth and its inhabitants safe,” she continued. “Now, there is a major discovery of the Skrulls. Maria has been trying to get Nick Fury back to Earth to help with a multitude of problems but when the Skrulls become public knowledge, it finally gets his attention.”

One of the advantages of a series vs. a movie, she added, is that “with Marvel creating content for the streaming platform, we are able to spend more time with characters and get to know their backstories and deepen their relationships.”

The “How I Met Your Mother” alum first joined the MCU in 2021’s “The Avengers”, and she’s psyched about returning to play Maria.

“It’s been an absolute dream to play Maria Hill for the last 10 years,” Smulders said. “She is a fantastic, multi-layered character who has triumphed over some intense moments in Marvel history.”

Smulders also reminded that “the last time we saw Maria Hill on screen in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, it was revealed in the end that she was a Skrull.”

“So the audience is in the dark as to what she has been up to,” she added. “I’d like to think that she’s been sipping Mai Tais on vacation somewhere after coming back from the Blip but most likely, she has been working on a mountain of backlogged issues.”

She added: “I have been so lucky to work with some of the most creative, talented and kind people in the business. Also, my kids think I’m cool sometimes.”

“Secret Invasion” debuts June 21.