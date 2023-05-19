Bethenny Frankel is royally roasting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their alleged paparazzi car chase incident.

In an Instagram video shared on Friday, the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, utilized her razor-sharp wit and spoke out against the couple.

“If you … don’t want people to know [where you’re going], stay at a hotel,” Frankel dished in the clip, admonishing the couple for driving to a friend’s “really private” address on the Upper East Side following their appearance at the Women of Vision Awards on Tuesday.

“If you know it’s going to be so incredibly horrible and the chase is so dangerous, slow down, stop the car, get out, go to a restaurant, take a break and wait it out,” continued the New York native.

The outspoken former Bravolebrity also questioned why she “never heard of Taylor Swift or Beyoncé or J.Lo or mega, mega, mega stars like Justin Bieber or Harry Styles” having similar showdowns with paps.

“What’s going on?” she dramatically pondered. “Is [sic] Mr. Magoo and Elmo who their publicist is? Someone control the beast.”

Frankel also highlighted the couple’s motivation for allegedly asking a photo agency to “turn over the footage.”

The social media maven finished her rant by proposing that Markle, 41, join the “Real Housewives” franchise.

“Just be a ‘Housewife,’ lean in, be infamous because it’s not going that great,” quipped Frankel, referring to Markle’s infamous departure from the royal family in 2020.