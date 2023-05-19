Click to share this via email

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have acquired the crown jewel of California real estate.

The power couple took the phrase “home sweet home” to a new level, making history with a record-breaking $200 million purchase of California’s most expensive mansion, according to TMZ.

The 30,000-sq-ft lavish estate was created by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando, who also purchased Kanye West’s $57.3 million mansion during his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Art collector William Bell previously owned the coveted concrete property, which took 15 years to build, reports the outlet.

Despite splurging an eye-popping amount on the decadent property, the unstoppable couple snagged a deal, as the home was initially listed for $295 million.

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s $200 million mansion purchase becomes the country’s second priciest real estate deal, just shy of a record-breaking $238 million New York City apartment sale.

Fans responded to the eye-catching headlines with mixed opinions, with some calling the purchase from Beyoncé, 41, and Jay-Z, 53, over-the-top.

“No person in a normal society should have so much wealth,” tweeted one netizen.

“Who tf buys a house that costs this much bro that’s so useless you could buy SO much land to save the earth but you rather spend it on a f**king house…,” commented another.

Other fans voiced their unwavering support for the couple.

“some of y’all are mad that they’re spending THEIR money the way that THEY want to??? stop worrying ab celebs money and go get a job of ur own. it’s clear y’all are insanely jobless,” wrote a social media user in a sign of support.

The platinum-selling-couple, who tied the knot in 2008 and share three children, add another jewel to their real estate crown, having previously acquired a Bel Air mansion for $88 million, as reported by TMZ.