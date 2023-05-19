Eddie Murphy is sparking talks of potentially starring in a reboot of “The Pink Panther”.

The comedic maestro, 62, would fill the shoes of the notorious Inspector Clouseau in the forthcoming live-action/CGI hybrid film, helmed by director Jeff Fowler (“Sonic the Hedgehog”), reveals The Hollywood Reporter.

Murphy would join the esteemed “Pink Panther” legacy alongside Steve Martin and Peter Sellers, the latter who portrayed the iconic bumbling detective who charmed audiences in nearly half of the 11 film installments, as reported by Deadline.

The swirling rumours of his involvement in “The Pink Panther” reboot add an extra spark to the actor’s already stellar year, as he was previously honoured this year with the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes.

Reflecting on his remarkable career, spanning “46 years in show business and 41 years” in the movie industry, Eddie Murphy expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, “This has been a long time in the making and greatly appreciated.” He thanked his partner Paige Butcher and his “amazing” 10 children in his heartfelt acceptance speech.