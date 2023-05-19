Click to share this via email

Jamie-Lynn Spears has dropped a tantalizing new teaser for her upcoming movie, “Zoey 102”.

Unlocking a wave of nostalgia, the former Nickelodeon star, 32, unveiled a captivating teaser on her Instagram, showcasing two wedding bands nestled on a picturesque beach.

The television star, also known as Britney Spears’ sister, penned an exciting caption that read: “Giving you 102 reasons to be excited for summer.”

The official Nickelodeon Instagram joined the excitement, announcing that a long-awaited sequel to the beloved show “Zoey 101” will return later this year.

“Zoey 101” ran from 2005 to 2008 for four seasons.

The film is set to follow Zoey Brooks a decade later after her time at PCA (Pacific Coast Academy) as she tries to navigate her love life in her 20s. Joining her adventure, Erin Sanders returns as the quirky Quinn Pensky, while Sean Flynn reprises his role as Chase Matthews, Zoey’s beloved love interest.

Spears first announced that a sequel to the show was starting production back in January.