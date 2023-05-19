James Kennedy seized the moment.

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast member, 31, got candid about the fiery exchange he shared with controversial costar Tom Sandoval, 39, at the popular Bravo show’s highly-anticipated season 10 reunion special.

“There was enough for me to get heated about,” the TV personality told “E! News” on Thursday. “I’ve been working a lot on my anger recently, but like, that was just a bit too much. I had to get it out that day. Because if not, when else am I gonna get the chance? You know?”

In the reunion trailer revealed last week, sparks fly between Kennedy and Sandoval as the aftermath of the scandalous affair, dubbed ‘Scandoval’, between Sandoval and Kennedy’s ex-fianceé Raquel Leviss unfolds.

Adding fuel to the fire, Sandoval, 40, had previously played a role in funding Kennedy’s extravagant $25,000 proposal to Leviss, 28.

In a verbal confrontation, Kennedy didn’t hold back, slamming Sandoval as “a worm with a mustache” and going as far as labelling the TomTom co-owner a “backstabbing hoe,” following it up with a playful jab by referring to the pair as “poo poo heads.”

In a tension-filled moment, Sandoval issued a stark warning to Kennedy: “Get in my face again, I’ll f**k you up, mother f***er.” Kennedy got so heated by that remark that he stood up from his seat and rushed toward Sandoval, saying, “I will f**k you up so quickly.”

Amidst his nearly nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, Sandoval’s involvement with Leviss emerged, causing significant controversy and headlines. According to People, a source revealed that Sandoval had been facing issues with Madix, 37, for some time, but his infidelity served as the “final straw” in their relationship.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.