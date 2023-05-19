Kim Zolciak is spending her birthday surrounded by friends. The reality star turned 45 on Friday and a source tells ET that she had plans to celebrate the occasion.

“Kim’s friends put together a birthday dinner for her with her closest friends and she was with her kids for the day,” the source says. “Kim is in great spirits and is looking forward to dinner and a night out with her friends.”

Zolciak’s birthday comes amid a challenging month, as both she and Kroy Biermann filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. Despite the filings, Zolciak and Biermann are still living together, ET previously confirmed.

In his filing, Kroy wrote that he and Kim are in a “bona fide state of separation” and that their marriage “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Kroy is seeking the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple’s four minor children. He is also asking for child support, the property he came into the marriage with, and permanent possession of his and Kim’s home. Kroy additionally requests that all debts and obligations during the course of the marriage be divided equally.

Meanwhile, Kim, who’s requested that Kroy be drug tested amid their split, is seeking joint legal and primary physical custody of the children, as well as temporary and permanent child support. She is also seeking alimony, arguing that she is “dependent upon Kroy” for financial “support and maintenance.”

Together Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, share Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim’s oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

After the filings, which came two months after the former couple’s Atlanta home was taken off the auction block due to foreclosure, ET learned that the pair put on a “united front” for everyone around them, but things hadn’t been going well for a while.

“This is a complete shock and no one saw this coming. Kim and Kroy have always come off as ‘couple goals’ and seemed so in love,” one of the sources told ET before a second source claimed that, “Kim and Kroy haven’t been getting along for a while.”

“Although publicly they showcased a united front, it wasn’t like that behind closed doors. The financial issues they have really started to add up and that is what ultimately broke the relationship,” the second source added. “Kroy took on more of a manager role for the family, handling business dealings and finances and Kim felt he led them down the wrong path. Kroy feels like Kim’s spending habits and financial priorities contributed to their issues.”

