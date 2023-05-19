Whoopi Goldberg is raising an eyebrow at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged paparazzi car chase in New York City on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old EGOT winner revealed her skepticism toward’s the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s alleged car chase while on “The View” on Thursday.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were followed by paparazzi while leaving the Ziegfeld Theatre. Their spokesperson called it a ‘near-catastrophic car chase,'” Goldberg said while flashing a doubtful facial expression, much to the audience’s laughter.

“Others said it wasn’t bad,” she added. “But I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theatre on time.”

Goldberg continued doubling down on her suspicion of their claims, stating that Los Angeles is where “you have chases, that’s where you can move at high speeds.”

The TV personality continued to state that while they were “dealing with aggressive paparazzi,” she believed “it just doesn’t work in New York.”

Joy Behar sides with the “Sister Act” star, aligning with her viewpoint.

“Sometimes I’m in the city, and I hear an ambulance trying to get through, and I think, ‘That person is dead,'” she added.

However, as usually goes with “The View”, not everyone agreed.

Sonny Hostin, 54, voiced opposition to Goldberg’s perspective, stating, “nobody ever claimed that there was a high-speed chase.”

“When you look at a situation like this, where his mother died of a catastrophic car chase and he knows that and [Markle] knows that, I wouldn’t wanna be in a situation where e-bikes and sedans are sort of following me aggressively around the city,” she concluded.