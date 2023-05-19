Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth are celebrating the arrival of their third bundle of joy—a baby boy!

The TV personality, 25, and her spouse of almost six years, 29, shared the news of their forthcoming arrival, welcoming baby number three with open arms.

The two lovebirds exchanged vows in 2017 and share their son, Gideon, five, and daughter, Evelyn, two.

Duggar shared heartfelt snaps to her Instagram on Friday of herself resting in the hospital bed as she lovingly cradles her newborn while Forsyth eagerly leans in, creating a perfect family portrait.

In a joyful announcement to her 1.1 million Instagram followers, the mother-of-three excitedly shared: “He’s here!” accompanied by a blue heart emoji. She expresses her gratitude and adds, “Thank you all for your prayers… Mama and baby are both doing well in recovery.”

The couple announced the heartwarming arrival of their third baby by sharing a series of sweet photos of themselves holding up sonogram images as they exclaimed, “Baby #3 is on the way!” to their Instagram in October.

Inviting fans into their intimate journey, Duggar delighted her followers later that month with a YouTube video capturing the magical moment she and her husband discovered the pregnancy.

Duggar and Forsyth had known each other for 15 years before officially dating in 2016. With a proposal in March 2017, they sealed their bond with vows exchanged in May of the same year.