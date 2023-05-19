Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras are red carpet official! The duo stepped out on Friday to attend the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The pair dressed to impress for the occasion, with Lipa stunning in a one-shoulder dress that featured cutouts in the chest and back, as well as a thigh-high slit, while Gavras looked dapper in a classic black suit.

Romain Gravas and Dua Lipa — Photo: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

The 27-year-old singer and the 41-year-old music video director appeared happy as could be on the carpet, holding hands, laughing and looking lovingly at each other.

Romain Gravas and Dua Lipa — Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The pair was first linked in February, when they were spotted leaving a London party together. Shortly thereafter, they were photographed holding hands in Paris.

Lipa has been linked to several potential suitors since her split from Anwar Hadid in late 2021. Last September, Lipa was spotted out on an “intimate” date night in New York City with Trevor Noah.

The next month, however, Lipa said she was single on her podcast.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she said. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down… it makes a big difference!”

Then, in December, a source told ET that Lipa had been hanging out with Jack Harlow.

“Jack and Dua are hanging out and seeing where things go. He was a fan at first and once he met her and got to know her, he liked her even more,” the source said. “She’s very much his type and he thinks she’s extremely talented. Jack has been pursuing Dua and he is very into her. They have a good connection.”

