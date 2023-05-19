Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift and rumoured new boyfriend, 1975 frontman Matty Healy, spotted leaving her studio session together in New York City.

The romance rumours between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy continue to intensify.

The 1975 frontman, 34, was caught sneaking into Swift’s, 33, New York City apartment on Thursday night.

Caught on TikTok, a video shared by @brandeegaar captures the moment the musician sprints up the stairs and into Taylor Swift’s apartment building’s main lobby, with someone holding the door open for him.

Not Matty caught walking into Taylor’s apartment Omg pic.twitter.com/oRf4UnJsDW — esra (@vibessesra) May 19, 2023

With a duffle bag in tow, the “Love It If We Made It” singer donned a stylish ensemble of a dark sweater, dark jeans, and crisp white sneakers, setting the stage for a late-night meetup.

Healy’s visit to Swift’s NYC apartment follows reports of her ex, Joe Alwyn, feeling “slighted and distraught” over her alleged “budding romance” with the singer, adding a layer of emotions to the unfolding dynamic.

An insider revealed to the Daily Mail that the 32-year-old “Stars at Noon” actor is feeling upset and betrayed, having placed his trust in Swift when she assured him that she and Healy were mere “friends” during their collaboration on her upcoming album, “Midnights.”

“Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating,” alleged the insider to the publication.

Fueling speculation, Swift and Healy continue to make appearances side by side, with their latest outing capturing attention as they departed New York City’s Electric Lady recording studio on Monday night. The pair were also caught engaging in a PDA-filled moment at Casa Cipriani.

Alwyn, 32, and the “Karma” singer called it quits in February 2023.