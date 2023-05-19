Romance rumours are once again igniting for Harry Styles.

Love seems to be finding its way to the “As It Was” singer, 29, as he’s rumoured to have “grown close” with model Candice Swanepoel, as revealed by The Sun.

“Harry is one of the world’s biggest music superstars, so it’s no wonder supermodels are queuing up to be with him,” a source confides to the outlet.

“He’s got history with Victoria’s Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows,” they continued.

Highlighting Swanepoel’s remarkable success as one of Victoria’s Secret’s prominent Angels, the insider noted that Styles “would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her.”

In a pattern of romance, the South African beauty, 34, becomes the seventh Victoria’s Secret model to cross paths with the former One Direction singer.

He has been linked romantically to various VS beauties, including Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler, Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold, Cara Delevingne, and most recently, Emily Ratajkowski.

In March, Styles and Ratajkowski, 31, fueled speculation when they were captured in a passionate makeout session in Tokyo, following his back-to-back concerts as part of his “Love on Tour” stops.

While US Weekly claimed Styles was “thrilled” about their “hooking up,” an insider revealed that their romance might soon fade, as Ratajkowski is exploring the dating scene amidst her divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“Emily isn’t looking for anything serious,” the source added. “She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”

Prior to his connection with Ratajkowski, the “Watermelon Sugar” musician was romantically involved in a two-year relationship with Olivia Wilde, but the two split last November.