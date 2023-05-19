Click to share this via email

Malika Haqq may have had quite a slip of the tongue.

Khloé Kardashian’s friend may have inadvertently confirmed the reality star’s son’s name as Tatum on Friday.

In a comment on Kardashian’s recent Instagram post featuring adorable photos of her cradling the little one, Haqq, 40, exclaims, “Go Tate!” – seemingly confirming the baby’s name.

In candid kitchen snaps, Kardashian, 38, rocks her own brand’s ripped jeans and cheeky graphic shirt, playfully referencing her older sister Kim Kardashian’s viral Variety interview from the previous year.

While sporting a white tee with a bold message, Kardashian’s shirt humorously depicts an illustration of the SKIMS founder alongside the words, “Get your f**king ass up and work.”

Khloé’s 9-month-old little one, whose face remains hidden, exuded cuteness in a cream-coloured T-shirt and khaki shorts as two large bouquets of roses were placed behind them.

The star has carefully concealed her infant’s face, unveiling it only once. While his name remains officially undisclosed, rumours circulate widely that the bundle of joy’s name may be Tatum Robert Thompson.

The mother of two, who is also the proud parent to 5-year-old daughter True with basketball player Tristan Thompson, 32, hinted last September that their second child’s name would start with a “T.”

The on-again, off-again exes embraced the arrival of their baby boy through surrogacy in July 2022.