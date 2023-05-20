Kate, Princess of Wales attends to a hive in the gardens at Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, taken last summer.

Kate Middleton is the queen bee!

The Princess of Wales demonstrated that on Saturday, May 20 — which just happens to be World Bee Day, a United Nations-designated day highlighting the importance of bees to the balance of nature, intended to “strengthen measures aimed at protecting bees and other pollinators, which would significantly contribute to solving problems related to the global food supply and eliminate hunger in developing countries.”

Princess Kate did her part by sharing a photo on Instagram, in which she’s outfitted in a beekeeper’s mask while inspecting one of her beehives (she maintains beehives at her home Anmer Hall, while the royal Sandringham estate also hosts its own hives, both of which supply honey used by the royal family).

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Brings Homemade Honey To Local Schoolchildren During Surprise Royal Engagement

“We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay 🐝,” reads the caption accompanying the pic, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account.

“Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy,” the caption adds.

Meanwhile, the royal family’s Twitter account likewise issued a post to reveal some fascinating facts about the relationship between the royals and bees.

On #WorldBeeDay, did you know: 🐝 Her Majesty The Queen produces her own honey which is sold to raise money for charity? 🐝 The King enjoys a spoonful of honey in his tea? 🐝 The late Queen Elizabeth II once gave a jar of Buckingham Palace honey to Pope Francis? — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2023

British royals have kept bees for centuries, and beehives are found in most of the royal residences.

According to the royals’ official website, Buckingham Palace is home to four beehives, situated on a small island in the middle of a lake in the centre of the garden, while Clarence House boasts two beehives in its garden.

Those bees produce enough honey to fulfill all the needs Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, with more than 300 jars of honey produced last year for use in the palace kitchens.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth’s Giggling Photo With Prince Philip Was All To Do With Bees

As the Daily Mail reported, a tradition dating back centuries was continued upon the death of the Queen, with the royal beekeeper informing the bees that she had passed away, and that King Charles was now their new master, urging the bees to keep producing honey for their new owner.

The tradition stems from an ancient superstition believing that bees will stop producing honey or leave the hive altogether if they’re not told that their owner has died, and that a new owner is now in place.