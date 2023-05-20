The 10th entry in the “Fast and Furious” franchise is motoring its way to a successful opening weekend at the box office.

Deadline reports that “Fast X”, which premiered on Friday, May 19, is predicted to rake in between $65 million to $67 million in its opening weekend.

This would be the seventh-biggest debut in franchise history, placing “Fast X” between 2021’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million) and the 2019 spin-off “Hobbs and Shaw” spinoff ($60 million).

The overseas numbers are even more impressive, with the film targeting $252 million from international markets.

While those numbers are impressive, a lot more dollars are required before “Fast X” crosses the finish line; as Variety points out, the film cost a staggering $340 million to make, with an additional $100 million spent on marketing and promotion, so the film needs to earn $440 million just to break even.