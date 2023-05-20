After returning to Instagram in the wake of a lawsuit from his former manager, alleging he raped and sexually abused her, Jimmie Allen is offering a public apology to his wife, Alexis Gale, who filed for divorce a week after the couple announced their separation last month.

In a post he issued on Friday, the country singer offered an apology to Gale for what he characterized as a consensual “affair,” but which the ex-manager in her lawsuit alleged to be “sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress.”

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair,” Allen began.

“I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all,” he continued.

“I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me,” he added.

Allen then blamed himself for not having the strength to withstand the “temptations” that he says are rife in the music industry.

“This business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them,” he wrote. “I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses.”

He concluded by advising his fans to “seek help when they need it.”

A recent Variety report detailed the allegations of the unnamed woman — identified as Jane Doe — who reportedly worked for Allen’s management company, and served as his day-to-day manager.

She alleges that while in L.A. in for Allen’s appearance on “American Idol” in Marcy 2021, she awoke the morning after a “business dinner” to find herself “naked in her hotel room in pain, bleeding and not remembering anything of what happened the night prior.” She further alleges that Allen was in bed with her, and had taken her virginity without her consent, in addition to then forcing her to take a Plan B pill.

Allen responded in a statement, admitting that having sex with the woman, but insisted it was completely consensual. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” he said.

“Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives,” he added. “The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

Since the allegations were made public, Allen has been dropped by his agency and management company, suspended by his record label and cut from performing at the CMA Awards.