Given all the various projects that Kim Kardashian is juggling, it’s easy to forget that in the midst of her reality show, raising four kids and running her SKIMS empire, she’s also working on attaining her law degree.

During a recent appearance on “Today”, Kardashian offered an update on how her legal studies were progressing.

“I’m still studying,” Kardashian told anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“I just actually, I’m in Constitutional Law 1 and 2 right now, it’s my toughest. Not the biggest fan of it, I’ve been sharing my struggle,” she admitted.

“But with that said, I took a midterm yesterday. I got 100 per cent and then I got a 95 on my other midterm,” she revealed.

“So I feel — that gives me that boost of confidence again just to push through and hopeful in the in the next year or so I can take the official bar [exam] and be done,” she added.

As she recounted, Kardashian has indeed been keeping her social media followers in the loop about her struggles with Constitutional Law, jokingly sharing an SOS message in a recent post on Instagram Story.