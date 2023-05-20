Wendy Williams is not in the hospital, contrary to a report. The former talk show host’s rep, Shawn Zanotti, tells ET, “I can confirm that Wendy is not in the hospital, as reported. I can also confirm she is not in New York, as reported.”

Zanotti’s update, as first reported by Page Six, comes one day after The Sun reported Williams, 58, is hospitalized after checking into a medical facility in New York. The Sun has since updated its report to reflect Zanotti’s statement. The outlet had initially reported, citing a source, that Williams was admitted to a hospital last weekend and was “released briefly” but “went right back in” just a day later.

Williams’ whereabouts remain unclear, and the health update comes just days after The Sun also reported that Williams pulled out of a speaking engagement in Atlanta for a women’s expo set to take place this weekend.

On April 6, the Atlanta Women’s Expo’s Instagram account promoted Williams’ May 20 appearance at 1 p.m. by saying “She’s back!” According to the post, free tickets were available to see her on stage at Cobb Galleria Centre.

“Wendy has a lot to say and she’s saying it exclusive to us,” the caption read.

But a quick scroll of the women’s expo’s website reveals Williams is no longer included in its lineup of confirmed speakers.

It was less than two months ago when Williams’ rep told ET that the TV and radio personality was “still working behind the scenes on several projects.” It’s unclear if TV’s in her future but Zanotti noted that “Wendy does desire to return to TV.”

Williams has endured a number of health issues, and she’s been open about her battles with Graves’ disease and lymphedema. In June of 2022, “The Wendy Williams Show” came to end following her leave of absence from the program. She did not host the show’s final season.

The show’s cancellation came despite the show’s syndication company, Debmar-Mercury, fighting to keep it on-air amid Williams’ illnesses, which largely began in 2017 when she fainted on-air. Over the next few years, Williams spent time at a high-end rehab in Florida, stayed in a sober living facility, and went through a divorce.

MORE FROM ET:

Wendy Williams’ Rep Gives Update on Her Podcast, Possible Return to TV

Wendy Williams Is ‘Happy to Be Here’ as She Promotes New Merchandise

Wendy Williams Addresses Marriage After Leaving Wellness Facility