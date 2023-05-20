Given that Nick Cannon is the father of 12 children with five different mothers, spending time with his assorted progeny requires some serious scheduling.

That said, Cannon is now admitting that his time isn’t divided equally between all his kids, with one receiving more of his time than the others.

During a recent appearance on “The Jason Lee Podcast” (as reported by People) Cannon confirmed that 8-month-old daughter Onyx, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is “probably the child that I spend the most time with.”

Cannon explained, “I’m with her at least three times a week, for the full day. But I don’t put that out there in the media, social media [because] it’s not for them. But you know, LaNisha and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid.”

According to Cannon, he’s a firm believer in bringing his daughter with him when he’s working.

“If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter [Onyx] is right next to me, whether I’m on set,” he added.

“I got a nursery in my office,” Cannon said. “I’m literally gonna leave here to make sure that I can spend the most time with her — not against all my other kids because all my other kids, they’re in school, they’re babies, as well as Onyx, but the fact that I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have [Onyx], really, as equal amount of time as [LaNisha] does.”