Jo Koy has nothing but fond words to describe his last romantic relationship.

Nearly one year after the comedian’s split from Chelsea Handler, Koy, 51, commented on the former couple’s breakup and provided an update on his relationship status.

“[I’m] single. Yes, yes, yes,” he told People about his love life while speaking with the publication at the She Ready Foundation’s 1st annual Prom Gala — A Night Under the Stars.

“And our split was beautiful. It really was,” he added of his relationship with Handler.

Last July, Handler, 48, took to Instagram to announce that she and Koy had decided together to call it quits. Upon sharing the news, she had nothing but kind words for her ex, telling her followers that “because of him, my life experience has changed forever.”

She added that Koy “has been one of the greatest gifts of my life.”

A day later, Koy shared his own post, in which he called himself Handler’s “biggest fan,” noting that they “will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another.”

Since their amicable split, Handler has remained candid about the time the two spent together. In December 2022, she opened up about their relationship, telling Brooke Shields on her “Now What?” podcast that she “really believed that [Koy] was my guy.”

Handler revealed it “was difficult” to “walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship.”