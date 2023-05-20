Natalie Portman is looking back on her “Star Wars” era.

The actress who starred as Padmé Amidala in the franchise films “The Phantom Menace” (1999), “Attack of the Clones” (2002), and “Revenge of the Sith” (2005), responded to a few fan questions while partaking in GQ‘s “Actually Me” segment.

As Portman, 41, replied to fans on social media, she revealed the surprising prop she stole from one of the “Star Wars” sets — a piece of Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) costume.

After wrapping her second franchise film, Portman “took one of Anakin’s braids.”

“He had that little braid hanging down,” she said, adding that she no longer owns the hair piece because she lost it.

Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala in the “Star Wars” prequels. — Photo: CPImages/LucasFilm

As for whether or not she’d be interested in reprising her role in some sort of capacity, Portman shared that she’s “open to it,” though she revealed “no one’s ever asked me to return.”

For more answers from Portman, like “Can she really ballet?” like her “Black Swan” character, check out the full segment in the clip above.