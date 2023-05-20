The trailer for the final episodes of Netflix’s “Manifest” has arrived.

The intense clip, packed with high-stakes and emotions, sees the survivors of flight 828 finally reach the end of the tortured, life-changing journey they embarked on the moment the turbulent flight landed and the world aged five years.

“It is my duty to bring on the end of times,” Angelina (Holly Taylor) says in the trailer, to which Olive (Luna Blaise) says: “Just find Angelina and stop her.”

With the future unknown, the 828 survivors must relish “what’s most important” — being “with the people you love,” Ben (Josh Dallas) says. “Because tomorrow might be all we’ve got.”

The final 10 episodes of the hit drama series will be released in part 2 of the fourth and final season, following the November 2022 release of season 4, part 1.

The official synopsis for season 4, part 2 reads: “In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fuelled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings.

“Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.”

“Manifest”, which premiered in 2018, stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards and Ty Doran.

The final episodes land on Netflix on June 2.