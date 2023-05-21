Click to share this via email

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in style.

The “And Just Like That” star took to Instagram to share a photo of the cork from a champagne bottle, and a sweet tribute to her husband of almost three decades.

“Happy 26th anniversary my husband,” Parker wrote in the caption.

“That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne. And a gorgeous walk home,” she added.

“Oh the miles we have strolled together,” she wrote, concluding with, “I love you. XOX, your SJ.”

Both Broderick and Parker have remained fiercely private when it’s come to discussing their marriage, but back in 2020, Broderick opened up about his spouse during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show.

“I don’t know the, the, the secret at all, but I, you know, but I’m very grateful and I love her and, it’s amazing,

he said of SJP.

“I mean, I can’t believe that it’s been that long,” he added. “It doesn’t feel like it.”