Miley Cyrus has no plans to ever again mount a massive arena tour.

That was one of the revelations the “Flowers” singer made during a recent interview with British Vogue, admitting that performing in large venues such as stadiums and arenas wasn’t her thing.

“It’s been a minute,” Cyrus said, referencing the last time she embarked on a major tour back in 2015.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Says She Was ‘Harshly Judged As A Child By Adults’ And ‘Carried Guilt And Shame For Years’

“After the last [arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question,” she continued.

“And I can’t. Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire,” she elaborated. “Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

For Cyrus, it’s all about the connection forged between audience and performer, something she finds difficult with such large crowed.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Is The Most Consumed Global Song Of 2023 So Far: Report

“Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she explained. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

Cyrus’ last time out on the road was the Bangerz Tour back in 2015.

That massive endeavour encapsulated 78 shows, and included venues such as London’s 20,000-seat O2 Arena in London and the Barclays Center in New York City, which seats 19,000.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Fills In For Foo Fighters At Lollapalooza Brazil, Dedicates Show To Taylor Hawkins

Given her recent remarks, if Cyrus does decide to focus on live performing, it’s more likely she’ll look at smaller venues such as NYC’s Radio City Music Hall, or possibly a Vegas residency.