Taylor Swift is happier than she’s ever been, and wants everyone to know it.

During the latest stop on her Eras Tour, on Saturday Swift took to the stage at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, just outside Boston.

Just before launching into her Midnights track “Question…?”, she addressed the audience.

“I kind of just feel like telling you, I’ve just never been this happy in my life. In all aspects of my life. Ever,” she said.

“And I just want to thank you for being a part of that,” Swift continued.

“It’s not just the tour,” she added. “My life finally feels like it makes sense… so I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories”

While Swift didn’t elaborate on the source of that happiness, her rumoured romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is said to be intensifying.

On Thursday, Healy was spotted entering Swift’s apartment building in Manhattan, while days earlier the two were spotted exiting a recording studio in NYC.

“Taylor and Matty like each other,” a source told ET. “Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”