In Hollywood, success usually begets sequels; if a movie wins Oscars and brings in big bucks at the box office, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that a sequel will be coming soon.

However, it appears that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won’t be following that typical trajectory.

“There’s no sequel,” Yeoh declared during a conversation with Variety at Cannes, where she was among the speakers at this years Kering Women in Motion talks.

Despite the film’s mammoth Oscar take — seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and a Best Actress win for Yeoh — she thinks that an “Everything Everywhere” sequel would be redundant.

“We would just be doing the same thing,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yeoh also believes that the unexpected success of the film holds an important lesson for Hollywood, demonstrating that audiences are hungry for something new and different, not just rehashing the same old tropes.

“It’s just a matter of pushing the envelope and refusing to say that this is the ‘normal way,'” Yeoh explained.

“In the ‘normal way,’ would ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ would have been nominated? Chances are no, five to 10 years ago,” she added.