Brie Tiesi is not only the latest addition to Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”, she’s also mother to one of Nick Cannon’s 12 children.

During an episode in the current season of the reality show, Tiesi was asked about her relationship with Cannon, father of their 10-month-old son Legendary Love.

“Obviously he’s very busy too in his career, how does he spread himself like that?” Tiesi’s co-star Heather Rae El Moussa asked, reported People.

“We know he’s spreading himself,” Tiesi responded with a laugh. “But that’s not what we’re talking about.”

“He’s got a lot of stops to make,” added Amanza Smith.

“Yeah, I mean girl, it’s like Christmas, it’s like Santa,” Tiesi joked of Cannon making the rounds to visit all his children.

When Tiesi is then asked whether she knows whether Cannon does any planning with all those pregnancies, Tiesi replied, “He definitely has super sperm because my child is brilliant.”

In fact, Cannon has made the same claim.

During an appearance last month on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, Cannon confessed that he’s used birth control but hasn’t always been successful at preventing pregnancies.

“I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something ’cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant,” he told Mandel.