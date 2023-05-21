Jane Fonda had quite the late-night escapade.

The 85-year-old Hollywood icon recently revealed to host Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that she shared a skinny dipping encounter with the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

The “80 for Brady” actress dropped the story while playing Cohen’s, 54, notorious Plead the Fifth game, where stars are proposed with three juicy questions, with the option to opt out of one question by pleading the fifth. However, the actress wasn’t afraid to share her experience with the “Thriller” singer.

“He came and visited me when we were shooting ‘On Golden Pond‘ [in 1981], and I had a little cottage right on the lake. It was a beautiful, moonlit night,” Fonda explained of the encounter.

She confirmed Jackson’s idea was to strip off their clothes and hit the water in the nude.

“I think because he knew that he was going to die young, that I would talk about him being naked,” she playfully quipped, noting that he appeared skinny.

The “Monster In Law” actress also confessed to another bare-skinned swim with Greta Garbo, describing her body as “the most athletic.”

Both Jackson and Garbo have sadly passed, with Jackson dying in 2009 due to cardiac arrest and Garbo dying in 1990 due to pneumonia.