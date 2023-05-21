Keith Urban’s inner Swiftie came out to play during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour last weekend.

The country music superstar, 55, and his wife, Nicole Kidman, 55, shared a clip of themselves jamming at Swift’s, 33, concert in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, where he enjoyed the music from the VIP section.

In the post, the New Zealand-born singer and his Hollywood actress wife can be seen dancing along to “Style” from Swift’s 2014 album 1989, which has sold 10 million copies worldwide, respectively. Urban captioned the video: “We love ya @TaylorSwift.”

In an exclusive interview with People last Sunday, “The Fighter” musician described the concert as “an amazing show.”

“I knew it would be, but it’s a whole other level. I mean, she’s absolutely at the top of her game. This tour is just the best of the best.”

Swift, who kicked off the sold-out stadium Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, collaborated with Urban on a “From the Vault” track part of Swift’s Fearless album, titled “That’s When”.

The Eras Tour, which dazzlingly travels across three hours and 13 minutes of the Pennsylvania native’s 44-song setlist, plans to wrap up in Los Angeles, California, on August 9 at the SoFi Stadium.