Foo Fighters officially have a new member sitting behind the drum kit.

Dave Grohl and the band he founded post-Nirvana were struck with tragedy last year when drummer Taylor Hawkins died of an accidental overdose following while on tour in Bogota, Colombia.

On Sunday, the band revealed that Josh Freese will be performing with the Foos on their 2023 summer tour, their first since Hawkins’ death in March 2023.

The announcement was made during a livestream, titled “Preparing Music for Concerts”.

The livestream opened with a clever fake-out, featuring a trio of famous rock drummers — Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and Danny Carey of Tool — popping into the Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 rehearsal area, only to make an exit.

The camera then panned to Freese sitting behind the drums, just as the band kicked off the 2002 fan favourite “All My Life”.

Freese remained on drums as the band tore through more songs, including “Rescued” and “Under You” (both from the upcoming album But Here We Are), and “No Son of Mine,” from 2021’s Medicine at Midnight.

Freese is no stranger to Foo Fighters fans, having performed with the band last fall at the star-studded tribute shows in London and Los Angeles paying tribute to Hawkins.

In addition to gaining a reputation as a top session drummer, Freese has played with an eclectic who’s who of rock, including Devo, Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, Weezer, The Vandals and Sting.

Last September, ahead of the Foo Fighters’ Wembley show, Freese posted a photo of Hawkins’ drums, which he played during the show, and explained why.

“At the very beginning of this I was asked what drums I’d like to use. Do I want my drums flown over to London for me to use? Without hesitation I said ‘Taylor’s drums need to be up there and I want to play on his exact set up. I want THAT energy to be up on THAT stage. I want to sweat all over the same drums he was sweating all over every night…don’t change a thing,'” he wrote in the caption.