Jeff Bezos is setting sail with sheer extravagance.

The billionaire business mogul, 59, made a grand entrance at Cannes for the famed film festival in his opulent $500 million superyacht, per Page Six.

The luxury vehicle, Koru, features a mermaid on its prow that resembles his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez and is reportedly the world’s largest sailing yacht.

However, Bezos also arrived in the French city with his support yacht, Abeona.

Onboard, the 246-foot boat includes an array of “toys” ranging from supercars to seaplanes to personal submarines and helicopters, according to The New York Times.

Cannes appears to be a billionaire’s playground as a $70 million Artisant yacht owned by venture capitalist Todd Chafree and Brett Alexander Palos’ $45 million Illusion boat make waves alongside Bezos’.

Brett Alexander Palos is the stepson of Topshop tycoon Sir Phillip Green.

Among the extravagant fleet, the 241-ft, $70 million Siren yacht, belonging to David Reuben, a member of one of the UK’s wealthiest families, has also been spotted sailing in the Cannes harbour.

While away from his stunning ship, the Amazon billionaire attended a magazine launch at the coveted film festival at the Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc over the weekend, followed by an exclusive mansion gathering for Martin Scorsese’s “Killer of the Flower Moon” premiere.