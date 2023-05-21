Amidst the rising tensions of the current Hollywood writer’s strike, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav faced a storm of boos and angry chants as he took the stage to accept his honorary degree at the University of Boston’s commencement ceremony.

The University of Boston’s ceremony was full of continuous heckling from when Zaslav, 63, was introduced, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

As BU President Robert A. Brown praised David Zaslav’s global storytelling, chants and boos erupted, creating a tumultuous atmosphere throughout his 20-minute speech.

Among the screams and shouts, echoes of “We don’t want you here,” “Pay your writers,” and “Shut up, Zaslav” could be heard being wielded at the media mogul.

As the WBD CEO playfully shared life advice, the crowd responses grew even more hostile, causing him to pause repeatedly. When he spoke about his financial success as a lawyer, the crowd unleashed another furious chorus of chants and boos.

As Zaslav shared stories of his work ethic, the pursuit of happiness, collaboration, and transition into Hollywood, the audience showed no mercy, unwavering in their negative reception of his presence.

“I am grateful to my alma mater, Boston University, for inviting me to be part of today’s commencement and for giving me an honorary degree,” Zaslav disclosed to The Hollywood Reporter. “As I have often said, I am immensely supportive of writers and hope the strike is resolved soon and in a way that they feel recognizes their value.”

Vanessa Bartlett, a graduating senior and leader of the student-led writer’s strike solidarity event, revealed that students from various departments, including the College of Arts and Sciences, joined forces to express their dissent during the ceremony protest at Nickerson Field.