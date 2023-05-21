Click to share this via email

A star-studded spectacle unfolded in Los Angeles on Saturday night as Adele, Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Pattinson, and more attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves back home, determined to secure a crucial win in game three of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

The Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles became a magnet for celebrity supporters as plenty of A-listers filled the courtside seats

The other celebs that made their way to the big game included Jack Nicholson, Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Andy Garcia, Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Hudson, and high-profile record executives David Geffen and Jimmy Iovine.

LA entered the high-stakes clash trailing 0-2 in the series, with a ticket to the NBA Finals hanging in the balance, where they would face off against the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.

Caught in the intensity of the match, Adele, 35, real name Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, sported a concerned expression as the opposing team began to dominate from the very start.

Adele — Photo: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

The “Someone Like You” singer was seated alongside her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, founder of Klutch Sports Group in Los Angeles and a longtime friend to LeBron James.

Jake Gyllenhaal — Photo: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Gyllenhaal, 42, appeared to be hanging with television and film writer and producer Gene Hong and DGC Records and DreamWorks SKG founder David Geffen, who were sitting on both sides of the “Brokeback Mountain” star.

Jack Nicholson — Photo: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Legendary Hollywood leading man and devoted Laker fan Jack Nicholson, 86, also observed intensely from the sidelines.

Robert Pattinson — Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In the front row, “The Batman” star Robert Pattinson, 37, was spotted enjoying the game with his close-knit group of friends.

Denver took control in the final quarter, clinching a 119-108 victory in game three with an impressive performance by Jamal Murray, who notched 37 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, as reported by ESPN.