Cher is celebrating her 77th birthday with a big question.

On Saturday, the legendary pop icon took to Twitter to ask the age-old question: “When will I feel old?”

“Ok, Will Someone 🙏🏼 PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD👶🏻,” she inquired. “This is ridiculous.”

“I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them. WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH #’s⁉️ I’m dyslexic & #’s Are hard 4 me.”

The pop star continued her birthday post by expressing gratitude for her devoted fans: “Thank u for staying, I know it’s been hard.”

With a humorous twist, she added: “Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot.'”

The tweet is Cher’s first in nearly two months as she’s reportedly been working a busy schedule as she collaborates on musical projects with her boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, per People. However, TMZ reported that the couple may have split earlier this month.

“I’m going to England to make two albums,” Cher revealed to E! News in March. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”

Amid her hectic schedule, the pop superstar made headlines when she listed her luxury Malibu mansion for $75 million in April. Previously listed at $85 million, Cher adjusted the price of the Italian Renaissance-style home, per The Wall Street Journal.