“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy is deleting Tom Sandoval and ex-Raquel Leviss from his life following their jaw-dropping affair.

While attending the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala, Kennedy, 31, told Daily Mail that while he has texted several cast members post-Scandoval, he has blocked both Sandoval, 39, and Leviss, 28.

“I’ve actually got them both blocked,” he revealed.

READ MORE: James Kennedy On His Heated Face-Off With Tom Sandoval At ‘Vanderpump’ Reunion: ‘When Else Am I Gonna Get The Chance?’

“It’s just exhausting. When I switch off, I switch off. I’m like a doctor after surgery, you know when he gets home he’s just done. That’s like how I work with Vanderpump. When I get home, I’m just like off the clock… I put the boundaries up.”

While bridges may have been burned with his ex-fianceé and Sandoval, Kennedy keeps the lines of communication open with Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix. Surprisingly, he extends an olive branch to Tom Schwartz, who faces mounting scrutiny for knowledge of the affair.

“I text Scheana a lot, Ariana of course, I’ve even texted Schwartz a little bit,” he continued.

Since its explosive revelation in March, ‘Scandoval’ has captured the undivided attention of “Vanderpump Rules” fans worldwide.

READ MORE: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss: A Timeline of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars’ Cheating Scandal

Kennedy described the “Vanderpump Rules” finale as the “saddest” cherry on top of a bittersweet culmination.

“It was crazy,” he recounts of his time on the finale. “Watching it all back, you know, it’s definitely just a road to the top of the mountain with all of that, and last night was definitely the cherry on top. The saddest cherry I’ve ever seen, but definitely the cherry on top.”

Amidst challenging times, Kennedy finds solace in his relationship with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

Leviss and Sandoval will face serious confrontation from their fellow “Vanderpump Rules” cast mates as the first segment of the three-part reunion kicks off on Bravo on May 24.