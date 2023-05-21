Fanning the flames of romance rumors. Jonathan Majors seems to be spending more time with his rumored girlfriend, Meagan Good.

The embattled actor — who is currently facing allegations of domestic violence leveled by an ex-girlfriend back in March — was spotted getting close to the actress as they arrived at LAX on Saturday following a flight from New York City.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Majors and Good appeared to get cozy, holding hands and leaning in close to one another as they walked on the tarmac to their waiting sedan after disembarking from the plane.

Both Majors and Good dressed incognito for the flight, with Majors rocking a black hoodie over a grey shirt and black sweat pants, while Good wore a maroon t-shirt and black leggings, as well as a dark beige ballcap.

The news of their pair’s rumored romance first broke last weekend, when the same outlet reported that they’ve gotten close over the course of the last several weekends and that the relationship is “fairly new.”

The outlet, citing eyewitnesses, reported they hit up the Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Los Angeles in early May to see a movie together. Shortly after the report, People confirmed the actors are seeing each other.

The relationship news comes just weeks after the woman who accused Majors of assault was granted a full temporary order of protection against the Marvel actor. The full restraining order comes after a limited order of protection was initially granted.

Majors’ attorney issued a statement to ET regarding the order, claiming, “This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman” who is accusing him.

On March 25, ET confirmed that the Creed III actor was arraigned on three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office claimed that Majors “struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person.”

The accuser claimed Majors struck her in the face with “an open hand,” leading to “substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” She also accused Majors of grabbing her hand, “causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger.” Additionally, the accuser claimed Majors put his hand on her neck, “causing bruising and substantial pain.”

Majors has vehemently denied the accusations through his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, who previously told ET that “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

